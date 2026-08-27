Venezuela’s Oil Revival Gains Momentum
Venezuela’s Oil Revival Gains Momentum
The United States’ plans to revitalize Venezuela’s oil sector are moving at a snail’s pace. But it seems that plans are finally falling into place, with two different U.S. companies – SLB and Hunt Oil – announcing deals with the Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA last week. Reports indicate that deal announcements will continue to accelerate in the coming weeks as international oil companies eagerly seek to get a piece of the planet’s largest proven oil reserves. “Oilfield service provider SLB will…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com