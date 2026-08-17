Venezuela’s Oil Revival Accelerates as U.S. Majors Push Trump’s New Energy Order

Following the Washington-led removal of Venezuela’s previous president, Nicolás Maduro, from office on 3 January this year, U.S. firms are pushing hard to keep increasing oil production from the hydrocarbons giant, in line with President Donald Trump’s grand plans for the country within his new world order. The foundation for such output increases is extremely solid, as Venezuela still holds the world’s largest proven crude reserves -- roughly 303 billion barrels, or about 17% of the global total. Most of this is extra-heavy…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com