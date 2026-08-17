Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’302 -0.6%  SPI 20’181 -0.6%  Dow 53’600 -0.3%  DAX 26’339 -0.4%  Euro 0.9384 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’530 -0.1%  Gold 4’425 1.1%  Bitcoin 51’842 1.5%  Dollar 0.8098 -0.4%  Öl 88.8 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Xiaomi präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
HSBC beruhigt: Sektorrotation bei KI-Aktien nur vorübergehende Gewinnmitnahme
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Auftrag für Sanitätssysteme bringt mehr als 500 Millionen Euro
Stadler Rail als Opfer: Angeklagter bestreitet Beteiligung an Ransomware-Angriff - Aktie in Rot
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Möglicherweise droht der Verlust des Russland-Geschäfts
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

17.08.2026 17:00:00

Venezuela’s Oil Revival Accelerates as U.S. Majors Push Trump’s New Energy Order

Ölpreis (Brent)
88.82 USD 0.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Following the Washington-led removal of Venezuela’s previous president, Nicolás Maduro, from office on 3 January this year, U.S. firms are pushing hard to keep increasing oil production from the hydrocarbons giant, in line with President Donald Trump’s grand plans for the country within his new world order. The foundation for such output increases is extremely solid, as Venezuela still holds the world’s largest proven crude reserves -- roughly 303 billion barrels, or about 17% of the global total. Most of this is extra-heavy…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börse New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende in der Verlustzone
SIG-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Schon wieder ein CEO-Wechsel - Keto nach wenigen Monaten durch Erkens abgelöst
Sandoz-Aktie profitiert: Pharmaunternehmen schliesst Zusammenarbeit mit Henlius für bis zu 10 Biosimilars
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Partners Group-Aktie kaum verändert: Privatkredit-Mandat über 1 Milliarde US-Dollar in Asien abgeschlossen
Nestlé-Aktie unter Druck: Möglicherweise droht der Verlust des Russland-Geschäfts
Palantir-Aktie verliert an Attraktivität: Cathie Wood setzt verstärkt auf Cerebras - So reagieren die Aktien
Stadler Rail als Opfer: Angeklagter bestreitet Beteiligung an Ransomware-Angriff - Aktie in Rot
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Auftrag für Sanitätssysteme bringt mehr als 500 Millionen Euro

Top-Rankings

Nach Warren Buffett: Auf diese Aktien setzt Berkshire Hathaway
Zeitenwende bei Berkshire Hathaway: Der Konzern wird erstmals seit Jahren wieder zum Netto-Käufe ...
Bildquelle: 360b / Shutterstock.com
KW 33: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 33: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.