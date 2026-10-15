Venezuela's Oil Recovery Gains Momentum as New Drilling Rigs Arrive

Eleven new 550-horsepower workover rigs will work in Venezuela’s oil fields this month. According to North American Blue Energy Partners (NABEP), which announced the deployment on 13 October, they are the first new mobile repair-and-maintenance units to enter the country’s fields in more than 15 years. Two 1,500-horsepower drilling rigs arrived on 7 October, with more equipment to follow. The company says it has now bought 60 rigs, 30 steam boilers and 70 pieces of heavy machinery, which it describes as the country's largest heavy-equipment…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com