Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’193 0.6%  SPI 21’346 0.4%  Dow 51’595 -1.4%  DAX 26’599 -0.6%  Euro 0.9242 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’348 -0.6%  Gold 3’863 -0.5%  Bitcoin 54’632 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8400 0.2%  Öl 92.2 -3.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Partners Group2460882Rheinmetall345850ABB1222171
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Energiekrise 2027: Bleiben Öl und Gas teuer?
Amrize-Aktie: Konzern tärkt US-Präsenz mit Zementterminal in Memphis
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
SpaceX-Aktie unter Druck: Wird die Tesla-Fusion für Musk jetzt teurer?
Bell-Aktie: Konzernchef erwartet im Fleischgeschäft ein Plus von rund 2 Prozent
Suche...
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

16.11.2026 18:00:00

Venezuela’s Oil Comeback Faces a New Threat From Washington

Ölpreis (Brent)
92.24 USD -3.76%
Kaufen Verkaufen
The Democratic victory in the 2026 US midterm elections has given the party control of both chambers of Congress, limiting President Trump’s domestic agenda from January 2027. However, foreign policy remains largely within the president’s remit, as demonstrated by his interventions in Venezuela this year, from the capture of Nicolas Maduro to the reopening of the country’s oil sector. These developments have highlighted how closely Venezuela’s oil recovery is tied to decisions in Washington. However, Rystad Energy’s…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich 65'000 US-Dollar: Entzieht der Anthropic-Börsengang dem Kryptomarkt Kapital?
Stromknappheit durch KI: Diese sechs Aktien profitieren laut Morgan Stanley - Bloom Energy vorn
Bitcoin-Ausverkauf am Wochenende: Kurs fällt zeitweise Richtung 62'000 US-Dollar
Rückenwind für die Novo Nordisk-Aktie: So bleiben Anleger bei Rücksetzern auf der sicheren Seite
Musk warnt vor KI-Pleiten: Droht den Börsen 2027 ein Crash, und wie sollten Anleger reagieren?
Rheinmetall-Aktie fester: Buy-Bewertung durch Goldman Sachs
SMI beendet Handel in Grün - neues Hoch -- DAX fällt schlussendlich zurück -- Wall Street in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Minus: Neue Analyse von Deutsche Bank AG
Microsoft: Kommen bei Stabilisierung voran

Top-Rankings

KW 46: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 46: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 46: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.