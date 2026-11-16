Venezuela’s Oil Comeback Faces a New Threat From Washington

The Democratic victory in the 2026 US midterm elections has given the party control of both chambers of Congress, limiting President Trump’s domestic agenda from January 2027. However, foreign policy remains largely within the president’s remit, as demonstrated by his interventions in Venezuela this year, from the capture of Nicolas Maduro to the reopening of the country’s oil sector. These developments have highlighted how closely Venezuela’s oil recovery is tied to decisions in Washington. However, Rystad Energy’s…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com