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28.09.2026 01:00:00

Venezuela’s Oil Comeback Could Cost More Than $100 Billion

Ölpreis (WTI)
92.41 USD -2.33%
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The Trump Administration is touting the new oil order in Venezuela as a tremendous opportunity for reviving the industry in the world’s biggest crude oil resource holder. The U.S.-led restructuring of the sector kicked out Russian and Chinese companies out of previously awarded concessions, and spurred a flurry of oil deals with oil majors, the biggest oilfield service providers, and relatively unknown newcomers—all with the purpose of boosting Venezuela’s oil production and exporting a large part of it to the United States. The…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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