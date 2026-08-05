US Oil Product Inventories Continue to Fall
US Oil Product Inventories Continue to Fall
Crude oil inventories in the United States saw an increase of 2.5 million barrels during the week ending July 31, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on Wednesday. The increase brings commercial stockpiles to 407 million barrels, according to government data, which are now 6% below the five-year average for this time of year. The EIA’s data release follows API’s figures that were released a day earlier, which reported that crude oil inventories had risen by 2.69 million barrels in the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com