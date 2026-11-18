Crude oil inventories in the United States saw an increase of 3.4 million barrels during the week ending November 13, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on Wednesday. The increase brings commercial stockpiles to 417.8 million barrels, according to government data, which is now 3% below the five-year average for this time of year. Total commercial petroleum inventories increased by 9.2 million barrels during the reporting period. The EIA’s data release follows API’s figures that were…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com