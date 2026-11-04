US Oil Inventories Fall Further As Demand Holds

Crude oil inventories in the United States saw a decrease of 900,000 barrels during the week ending October 30, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on Wednesday. The decrease brings commercial stockpiles to 409.8 million barrels, according to government data, which is now 4% below the five-year average for this time of year. Total commercial petroleum inventories slipped by 8.2 million barrels during the reporting period. The EIA’s data release follows API’s figures that were released…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com