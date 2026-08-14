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14.08.2026 19:07:38

US Oil Drillers Add Even More Rigs As Oil Prices Stay Higher

Ölpreis (Brent)
88.67 USD 1.84%
Kaufen Verkaufen
The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, with the total rig count in the US rising to 593, up 54 from this same time last year. The number of active oil rigs rose by 1, reaching 455 during the latest reporting period, according to the data. This is 43 above this same time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 4 to 128, which is 6 more than this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed at 10. The latest EIA data showed that weekly…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
Name Kaufen Verkaufen

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