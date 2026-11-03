Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 15’064 0.3%  SPI 21’247 0.4%  Dow 53’356 3.0%  DAX 26’608 0.6%  Euro 0.9176 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’305 0.6%  Gold 4’128 1.6%  Bitcoin 65’509 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8168 0.0%  Öl 95.8 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405ABB1222171
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Bayer: Die Wende nimmt Gestalt an
Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
Bechtle erhöht Gewinnprognose nach starkem dritten Quartal – Aktie legt zu
Siemens Healthineers plant Abspaltung und neuen Namen – Aktie unter Druck
Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co aktuell
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

03.11.2026 23:00:47

US Crude Oil Inventories Still in Freefall

Ölpreis (Brent)
95.84 USD 1.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen
The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States fell by 5.267 million barrels in the week ending October 30. In the week prior, US crude oil inventories fell by a staggering 2.031 million barrels. Commercial crude oil inventories excluding the SPR have lost more than 64 million barrels over the last 29 weeks, and 12 million over this year, according to API data, which has been kept in check in part thanks to draws from the SPR. For the week ending October 30, 400,000 barrels of crude oil left the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie haussiert: Kompromiss im Streit um Milliarden an Eigenkapital zeichnet sich ab
Bayer-Aktie: Buy-Bewertung durch Deutsche Bank AG
Analyse: So bewertet JP Morgan Chase & Co. die Infineon-Aktie
Ausblick: Rheinmetall stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Meier Tobler-Aktie knapp 20 Prozent im Plus: Übernahmeangebot aus Schweden liegt vor
Meier Tobler erhält öffentliches Kaufangebot von Ahlsell – Verwaltungsrat empfiehlt einstimmig die Annahme
Rheinmetall-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Rüstungskonzern senkt erneut die Prognose
Schwere Niederlage für Trump: SMI mit Rekordhoch -- DAX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen schliessen deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Novo Nordisk-Aktie gesucht: Starke Q3-Zahlen bringen nächste Zielerhöhung
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Montagmittag

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Oktober 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Oktober 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.