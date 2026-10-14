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14.10.2026 23:43:47

US Crude Oil Inventories See Massive Drop Off

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The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States fell by a massive 11.12 million barrels in the week ending October 9. In the week prior, US crude oil inventories fell by 2.09 million barrels. Commercial crude oil inventories excluding the SPR have lost more than 51 million barrels over the last 26 weeks, but US crude inventories are at roughly the same level as they were at the beginning of the year, according to API data, kept in check in part thanks to draws from the SPR. For the week ending October…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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