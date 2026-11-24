The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that crude oil inventories in the United States rose 126,000 barrels in the week ending November 20—the last count before the Thanksgiving holiday. In the week prior, US crude oil inventories rose by 5.3 million barrels. Commercial crude oil inventories excluding the SPR have lost more than 49 million barrels over the last 32 weeks, but have gained 1.7 million over the course of this year, according to API data, which has been kept in check in part thanks to draws from the SPR. For the week…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com