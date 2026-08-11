Ukraine Drone Attack Hits Major Oil Refinery Deep Inside Russia
Ukraine Drone Attack Hits Major Oil Refinery Deep Inside Russia
Ukraine’s military claimed another drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia in the early hours on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces continue to target Russia’s energy producing and exporting infrastructure in an escalation of drone attacks at key oil refining hubs. The Ukrainian military on Tuesday said it had struck the Orsknefteorgsintez oil refinery in Orsk, in the Orenburg region. Orsk is about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from the frontline. “Fire was recorded. Damages are being ascertained,” the Ukrainian military said…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com