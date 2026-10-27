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27.10.2026 01:00:00

UK Weighs Scrapping Its Largest Untapped Oilfield With Oil Over $100

Ölpreis (WTI)
101.34 USD -0.41%
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Britain is deciding whether to drill its largest untapped oilfield in the middle of an oil shock, with Brent above 100 and more than 70% of its oil already coming from abroad. Rosebank, west of Shetland, is an £8.7 billion (~11.6 billion) development that its operator says would pump about 69,000 barrels a day at peak, roughly a tenth of the country’s expected oil output. The production vessel has been on site since June, and Ithaca Energy, which owns a fifth of the field, says it will likely stop investing in Britain if the government…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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