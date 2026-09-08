Uganda Set to Become World's Newest Oil Exporter in Early 2027
Uganda Set to Become World's Newest Oil Exporter in Early 2027
The global list of crude oil exporters will expand with Uganda early next year as the African country is moving closer to first oil from a project whose crude will flow through a new pipeline to Tanzania's coast. Landlocked Uganda, where France's supermajor TotalEnergies and China's CNOOC have been developing the Tilenga and Kingfisher oil fields, will become a crude oil exporter in early 2027, the country's officials say. Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has just appointed global energy trader Vitol to market Uganda's Pearl Sweet crude oil ahead…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com