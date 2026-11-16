Uganda Pushes First Oil to Mid-2027 as Iran War Holds Up Equipment
Uganda Pushes First Oil to Mid-2027 as Iran War Holds Up Equipment
Uganda’s dream to achieve its first commercial oil production and crude exports has been delayed yet again, extending the country’s wait to more than two decades since commercial oil reserves were first discovered in the country in 2006. Officials from the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) and the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU) have announced that Uganda’s first oil production and exports have now been pushed back to before the end of June 2027, blaming the delay on international supply chain bottlenecks and disruptions…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com