Uganda Launches New Crude Grade as First Oil Exports Near

Uganda is approaching its entry into the oil export market, but getting its new Pearl Sweet grade to buyers will be harder than its low sulphur content might suggest. The country’s two projects are expected to produce 230,000 b/d at plateau, opening a yet untapped revenue stream for the landlocked economy. Yet the crude’s high wax content requires heating from the production facilities through to its destination, adding costs and narrowing the pool of buyers. With production deadlines slipping and the export pipeline still incomplete,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com