The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States stayed the same this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The total rig count in the US remains at 607, up 63 from this same time last year. The number of active oil rigs rose by 1 to 470 during the latest reporting period, according to the data. This is 63 above this same time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 1, which is 3 fewer than this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com