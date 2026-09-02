U.S. Oil Stocks Drop as Fuel Demand Weakens

Crude oil inventories in the United States saw a decrease of 4.5 million barrels during the week ending August 28, according to new data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) released on Wednesday. The increase brings commercial stockpiles to 424.5 million barrels, according to government data, which are now 1% above the five-year average for this time of year. The EIA’s data release follows API’s figures that were released a day earlier, which reported that crude oil inventories had fallen by 2.6 million barrels in…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com