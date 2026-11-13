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13.11.2026 19:11:09

U.S. Oil Rigs Hold at 463 as Crude Output Hits Another Record

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The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, with the total rig count in the US falling to 601, up 52 from this same time last year. The number of active oil rigs stayed the same at 463 during the latest reporting period, according to the data. This is 46 above this same time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 4, which is just 2 more than this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs rose by 1 to 11. The latest EIA data showed that weekly…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

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