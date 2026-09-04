U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises as Gas Rig Activity Declines

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States stayed the same this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, with the total rig count in the US staying at 588, up 51 from this same time last year. The number of active oil rigs rose by 2, reaching 449 during the latest reporting period, according to the data. This is 35 above this same time last year. The number of gas rigs fell by 2 to 130, which is 12 more than this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 9. The latest EIA…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com