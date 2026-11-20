The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States rose this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday, with the total rig count in the US rising to 607, up 53 from this same time last year. The number of active oil rigs rose by 6 to 469 during the latest reporting period, according to the data. This is 50 above this same time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 1, which is just 1 more than this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs fell by 1 to 10. The latest EIA data showed that weekly U.S.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com