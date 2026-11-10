U.S. Midterm Shake-Up Could Reshape Global Oil and Gas Markets
U.S. Midterm Shake-Up Could Reshape Global Oil and Gas Markets
The 2026 US midterm elections have delivered a significant political setback to President Donald Trump, but their implications for US policy and global energy markets are far from straightforward. Democratic control of Congress will constrain the administration's domestic legislative agenda and yet leave considerable presidential discretion over foreign policy. The outcome closely matches Scenario C of our 5 October outlook: legislative gridlock at home, greater congressional influence over spending and appointments, and potentially increased reliance…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com