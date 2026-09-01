U.S.-Iran Strikes Put $100 Oil Back in Focus

U.S.-Iran strikes reignite fears of a prolonged Middle East conflict as Hormuz tensions push regional oil benchmarks above $100. Rising Bond Yields Turn Oil’s Rally Into a Demand Risk - Global bond yields have surged to their highest since 2008, as rising oil prices perpetuate fears of longer-than-assumed inflation, in turn creating a cycle of lower demand further down the road. - The rally in bond yields started in earnest after new Federal Reserve chairman Kevin Walsh vowed to finally tame US inflation, currently at 3.4%, sending…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com