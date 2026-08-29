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29.08.2026 18:00:00

U.S. Eyes 18th-Century Law to Seize and Sell Iranian Oil

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83.4 USD -0.16%
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The US government is exploring an unusual legal route for dealing with Iranian oil and ships captured as part of its blockade: bringing back a wartime maritime system that has barely been used for generations, according to Bloomberg. The Justice Department, working with the Pentagon, is preparing to use prize law, which historically allowed courts to decide whether vessels and cargo captured during armed conflict could legally become property of the United States. The mechanism was once commonplace in naval warfare but largely disappeared…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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