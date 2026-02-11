Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'536 0.1%  SPI 18'669 -0.1%  Dow 49'953 -0.5%  DAX 24'847 -0.6%  Euro 0.9162 0.3%  EStoxx50 6'026 -0.4%  Gold 5'049 0.5%  Bitcoin 51'303 -3.0%  Dollar 0.7728 0.6%  Öl 69.8 1.1% 
11.02.2026 16:46:23

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Unexpectedly Surge

(RTTNews) - Crude oil inventories in the U.S. unexpectedly saw a significant rebound in the week ended February 6th, according to a report released by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

The EIA said crude oil inventories surged by 8.5 million barrels last week after slumping by 3.5 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to edge down by 0.2 million barrels.

At 428.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 3 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA.

The report said gasoline inventories also rose by 1.2 million barrels last week and are about 4 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Meanwhile, the EIA said distillate fuel inventories, which include heating oil and diesel, fell by 2.7 million barrels last week and are about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year.

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

