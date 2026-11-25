U.S.-Backed Consortium Signs Deal for Lukoil's International Oil Empire
U.S.-Backed Consortium Signs Deal for Lukoil's International Oil Empire
US billionaire Todd Boehly has signed a deal with Lukoil to buy the sanctioned Russian oil company's international assets through a share swap backed by the US International Development Finance Corp (DFC), Reuters reported on Wednesday. The consortium will exchange Lukoil securities worth $10 billion for the assets. The securities were bought from US and British funds and from US depositary banks that held them for retail investors, according to a person familiar with the terms. Western investors' Lukoil shares were frozen after Russia invaded…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com