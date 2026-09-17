U.S. and Houthis Open Talks as Saudi Oil Crisis Deepens

With assorted economic and military crises boiling all across the Middle East in the wake of his disastrous decision to launch a war on Iran, President Trump will meet with Persian Gulf leaders in New York next week, on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly. This diplomacy news came on the same day we learned US officials met over the weekend with representatives of Yemen's Ansar Allah. The group, which is often called "the Houthis," committed against targeting US interests, and the United States…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com