Trump’s Trillion-Dollar Oil Play: A Trap For Big Oil?
Trump’s Trillion-Dollar Oil Play: A Trap For Big Oil?
U.S. President Donald Trump’s core vision of the future of global oil and gas is to have as much of that supply as possible coming from his self-proclaimed ‘Americas’ region, which is directly in the U.S.’s sphere of influence. Venezuela is one of the key countries from which this increased production is designated to flow, which is why Washington is focusing so much of its efforts on encouraging heavy investment from American oil and gas giants into the country. It is in this context that very recent changes to Venezuela’s…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com