Trump's Russia-Ukraine Energy Ceasefire May Only Cover Oil Refineries
Trump's Russia-Ukraine Energy Ceasefire May Only Cover Oil Refineries
President Trump's announcement of an energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine appears to be considerably narrower than initially suggested, with a White House official telling Axios that the proposal only covers attacks on oil refineries and with no official confirmation from Moscow as of yet. Trump announced the apparent breakthrough on social media on Sunday, describing it broadly as an energy ceasefire and claiming the agreement was to go into effect immediately. Effective Immediately: An ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com