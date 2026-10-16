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16.10.2026 14:30:00

Trump's Oil Price Strategy Faces Two Major Tests This Weekend

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109.69 USD 3.56%
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Two Trump decisions will set this weekend's energy risk, and in both he is giving up leverage to chase lower pump prices before November 3. The first is to keep U.S. firepower out of Saudi Arabia's war with the Houthis. The Houthis hit Aramco's Dhahran headquarters on Tuesday night and have kept Riyadh's main airport shut until Saturday, and Washington's rule since September is that it stays out as long as the Houthis hit only Saudi targets. The second is the license for Russian diesel. It faces its first test on October 18, the deadline in the…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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