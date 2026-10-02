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02.10.2026 23:30:00

Trump Says South Korea Deal Includes $8.4 Billion U.S. Oil Project

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President Donald Trump said Friday that South Korea’s investment agreement with the United States now includes $8.4 billion for an enhanced oil recovery project. Seoul says it agreed to no such thing. “The Republic of Korea Deal keeps getting BETTER! 8.4 Billion Dollars for an enhanced Oil Recovery Project. Producing more Oil and Gas means American Energy Dominance and Energy Security in the World for the Future!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) is used to squeeze more production from aging fields after…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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