This Megaproject Could Keep Brazil's Oil Boom Running Deep Into The 2030's
This Megaproject Could Keep Brazil's Oil Boom Running Deep Into The 2030's
BP’s Bumerangue discovery is more than another giant Brazilian oil find: it could become the project that keeps both BP’s upstream portfolio and Brazil’s production boom alive well into the 2030s. With an estimated 2.5 billion barrels potentially recoverable and peak output that could reach 600,000 b/d, the ultra-deepwater development is large enough to offset declining production from BP’s existing assets and arrive just as Brazil’s current pre-salt giants begin moving off plateau. Yet its promise comes with a formidable…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com