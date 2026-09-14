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14.09.2026 21:00:00

The Next Oil Shock Is Never the Last

Ölpreis (WTI)
101.03 USD 0.98%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Here we go again. The Houthis have seized the Yemeni Red Sea coast, the port of Mokha and Perim Island, which divides the narrow Bab el-Mandeb Strait into two channels. The group now occupies positions from which it can monitor or threaten one of the world’s most important shipping routes. Normally, that would be alarming enough. But the Strait of Hormuz on the other side of the Arabian Peninsula is already severely disrupted. Saudi Arabia consequently relied more heavily on its East–West pipeline to move crude from the Gulf to Red…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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