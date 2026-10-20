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20.10.2026 18:11:00

The Next Major Oil Supply Shock Could Come From Saudi Arabia

Ölpreis (WTI)
97.82 USD -5.63%
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Houthi strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure threaten production as Brent crude hits $108 and the Brent-WTI spread widens to $5. The LNG Market Gets a New War Premium - Asian liquefied natural gas prices soared to their highest since December 2022, as repeated attacks on tankers across the Middle East and Europe’s worsening winter outlook pushed JKM above $30 per MMBtu. - Whilst China’s import giants – China and Japan – have been buying 8-10% less LNG year-on-year, seeking to maximize nuclear and renewable energy generation,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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