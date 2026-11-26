The Next Big Clean Energy Bet Borrows Its Drilling Tech From Big Oil
The Next Big Clean Energy Bet Borrows Its Drilling Tech From Big Oil
The artificial intelligence boom is putting unprecedented pressure on global energy grids. The energy needs of planned data centers outstrip planned energy additions in many places where hyperscalers are developing massive campuses. As a result, the private and public sector alike are increasingly and urgently adopting an all-of-the-above approach to energy development, increasing the scale and lifespan of fossil fuels and renewable energies alike, while also pouring funding into the research and development of next-gen energy alternatives. One…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com