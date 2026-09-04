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04.09.2026 14:30:00

The Iran War Has Put Venezuela’s Oil Back in the Spotlight

Ölpreis (WTI)
90.93 USD -0.41%
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Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict The U.S. restarted major strikes on Iran this week, hitting missile, radar, and other military installations along the southern coast and on Larak Island. Iran retaliated against U.S. positions across the Gulf and Jordan, and also continued attacking commercial shipping, with two supertankers carrying Saudi crude struck near Hormuz and two sailors killed aboard a Saudi-owned vessel. The civilian toll from the renewed U.S. campaign is drawing scrutiny after a strike hit a wedding in southern Iran, killing five…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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