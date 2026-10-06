The Hidden Cost of Saudi Arabia’s Oil Export Recovery
The Hidden Cost of Saudi Arabia’s Oil Export Recovery
Brent holds near $100 as recovering Gulf oil flows collide with record freight costs and mounting tanker risks. Asia’s Product Market Loses Its Chinese Safety Valve - China has been at the forefront of this month’s refined product rally after the country’s Ministry of Commerce stopped issuing licenses for refined product exports, prompting several state-owned firms to cancel October-loading cargoes. - With Chinese product exports initially expected to average 750,000 b/d this month, Beijing’s (temporary) export ban has sent…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com