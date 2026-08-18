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18.08.2026 16:00:00

The Case for Britain Backing Its North Sea Oil and Gas Industry

Ölpreis (WTI)
85.2 USD 0.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Britain faces a simple choice. While we still need oil and gas, do we produce more of it here, supporting jobs, investment, energy security and lower production emissions, or do we import more from overseas, which costs more and involves higher emissions? That is the real question facing ministers as they consider Jackdaw and Rosebank. With extreme weather becoming ever more visible, the need to tackle climate change is beyond doubt. The UK must scale up renewable and low-carbon energy, but people deserve honesty. Even on our path to net zero,…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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