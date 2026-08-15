The Battle Over North Sea Oil Is Heating Up Under Britain’s New PM
The Battle Over North Sea Oil Is Heating Up Under Britain’s New PM
With a new Prime Minister in office, it is uncertain whether the United Kingdom will continue accelerating its green transition or backtrack on climate pledges to support fossil fuel development. Many have speculated that the new Labour Party PM Andy Burnham will back North Sea oil and gas projects. However, since taking power in 2024, the Labour Party has introduced a wide range of energy policies supporting renewable energy development and grid infrastructure updates, as well as restrictions on new oil and gas drilling. Before taking over as…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com