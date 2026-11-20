Brent tumbled 5% to $91 this week, as recovering Gulf oil flows outweigh tanker attacks, Houthi threats and escalating geopolitical tensions. Friday, November 20, 2026 Oil prices are set to post a 5% weekly drop as sentiment is still swayed by ample Middle Eastern barrels flowing to Asian customers. That said, none of the bullish factors of the past months have lost their relevance – Iranian drone strikes on tankers in the Hormuz are running at one clear hit per day; the Russia-Ukraine war is as frenzied as it could be and the Houthis…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com