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20.08.2026 17:30:00

Tajikistan Turns to Iran for Oil as Russian Fuel Supply Collapses

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Central Asian nation Tajikistan has requested from Iran to import Iranian oil and petroleum products as the fuel crisis in Russia has choked supply from Tajikistan’s largest fuel supplier, the Transport Ministry of Tajikistan said this week. At a meeting with senior Iranian government officials in Tehran earlier this week, Tajikistan signed more than a dozen cooperation agreements with the Islamic Republic, the ministry said in a press release. The Central Asian country has also asked Iran to import from Iran 2.55 million tons of oil and…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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