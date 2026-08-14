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14.08.2026 14:00:00

Syria’s Oil Revival Is Weakening Russia’s Influence in the Country

Ölpreis (Brent)
88.05 USD 1.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Syrian oil is clawing its way back, methodically. Onshore, the immediate issue is returning Syria’s existing oil production to Damascus. Most producing fields are concentrated in Deir ez-Zor and Hasakah in the northeast, territory Damascus lost during the civil war, eventually to the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Courtesy of a January military offensive against the SDF, Damascus has recovered the most important Deir ez-Zor assets, including the largest (Omar), the Tanak oil field, and the Conoco gas field. The Syrian Petroleum…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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