Syria's Energy Comeback Could Reshape Middle East Oil and Gas
Syria's Energy Comeback Could Reshape Middle East Oil and Gas
Syria is undergoing countrywide reconstruction after more than a decade of conflict, which caused extensive infrastructure damage and led to millions of people being displaced. As Syrians rebuild their lives, the government has big plans for economic diversification and growth to support long-term recovery. Thanks to its favourable geographic position, this includes the development of a strong energy sector that could help eventually establish Syria as a regional hub. Syria is now led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who formed a transitional government…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com