Standard Chartered: Oil Needs a New Shock to Fall Further
Standard Chartered: Oil Needs a New Shock to Fall Further
Oil prices continued to recover from their recent slump, with renewed Middle East supply threats outweighing earlier global surplus concerns. Brent crude for January delivery climbed 1.3% to trade at $95.90 per barrel at 12.00 pm ET on Thursday, a sharp rise after closing at $89.37/bbl on Monday while the corresponding WTI crude contract was up 1.2% to change hands at $84.65/ bbl. Yemen's Houthi forces claimed on Wednesday that their strikes on Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura oil refinery and export complex caused fires, with satellite imagery from NASA…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com