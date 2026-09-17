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17.09.2026 02:00:00

StanChart Sees Higher Oil Floor as Hormuz Crisis Spreads to Saudi Export Routes

Ölpreis (WTI)
101.37 USD -1.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Oil prices pulled back but remained elevated ahead of a critical Fed decision on Wednesday, with market expectations shifting towards a prolonged US-Iran conflict. Brent crude for November delivery fell 2.88% at 2:18 p.m. ET, to trade at $105.6 per barrel, while WTI crude for October delivery declined 3.33% to change hands at $102.3/bbl. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday to a range of 3.75% to 4.00%, its first rate hike since 2023, as policymakers responded to renewed inflationary pressure. Fed officials…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com
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