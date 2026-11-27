South Sudan Readies Licensing Round to Boost Oil Production
South Sudan Readies Licensing Round to Boost Oil Production
South Sudan plans to launch a licensing round for five blocks as it looks to boost its oil production in the coming years, caretaker Petroleum Minister Awow Daniel Chuang said at an industry event in the country. The upcoming licensing round is part of South Sudan’s push to commercialize the country’s 14 available greenfield blocks and increase crude oil production from just under 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) at present to 200,000 bpd within the next two to three years, the official said at the South Sudan Oil & Power 2026…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com