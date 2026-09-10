Senegal to Offer 109 Oil and Gas Blocks to Investors

Senegal will offer to local and foreign investors as many as 109 oil and gas blocks, Energy and Petroleum Minister, El Hadji Abdourahmane Diouf, has said. Only four out of the West African country’s 113 oil and gas blocks are currently contracted, the official told a local TV channel. “The remaining 109 will be put on the market,” the minister said, as carried by Reuters. “The president’s plan is to create local leaders in the energy, oil and gas sectors,” Diouf added. [GooglePreferredSource] Several oil and…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com