The US Senate has launched an investigation into alleged ties between Vice President JD Vance and Vitol regarding an oil-trading contract for Venezuela. The investigation follows a Reuters report from earlier this month, which said the U.S. Vice President had met with a Vitol trader before the U.S. invaded Venezuela. The report, dated November 11, quoted an unnamed source as saying JD Vance had met with a gasoline trader from Vitol named John Addison, whom Reuters described as “an old friend and early financier of his political career”…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com