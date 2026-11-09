Saudi Pipeline Attacked as OPEC Output Climbs to 90% of Pre-War Levels

Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, the kingdom’s main route for moving crude around the Strait of Hormuz, came under attack on Monday, the same day a Reuters survey showed OPEC output had recovered to 90% of its pre-war rate. An Energy Ministry official said the pipeline was targeted in the Medina region, causing a limited fire that emergency crews put out with no casualties and no disruption to operations. The line carries Saudi crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which handled the bulk of the kingdom’s export growth in October.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com