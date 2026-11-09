Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’946 1.0%  SPI 21’033 1.0%  Dow 52’396 2.2%  DAX 26’267 1.7%  Euro 0.9194 0.6%  EStoxx50 6’290 1.9%  Gold 4’105 0.9%  Bitcoin 61’314 0.0%  Dollar 0.8207 0.1%  Öl 93.8 -4.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Roche149905998Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Wo Infrastruktur auf Innovation trifft

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitcoin & Elon Musk: Was seine Energie-These für Anleger bedeutet
Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: RBC Capital Markets vergibt Outperform
Jahresendrally oder Januar-Effekt: Was die Statistik über den Einstieg am Aktienmarkt verrät
Novartis-Aktie fester: FDA führt nach Tumorfällen Untersuchung über Risiko bei Zolgensma-Gentherapie durch
Milliarden-Deal: Airbus und Thales punkten bei französischer Regierung - Aktien im Fokus
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Snapshot Kurse & Realtime Charts & Tools Nachrichten Derivate
Realtimekurs Chart (gross) Nachrichten Strukturierte Produkte
Historisch Chartvergleich
Snapshot

Realtimekurs

Chart (gross)

Nachrichten

Strukturierte Produkte

Historisch

Chartvergleich

09.11.2026 18:16:00

Saudi Pipeline Attacked as OPEC Output Climbs to 90% of Pre-War Levels

Ölpreis (WTI)
87.77 USD -3.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen
Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline, the kingdom’s main route for moving crude around the Strait of Hormuz, came under attack on Monday, the same day a Reuters survey showed OPEC output had recovered to 90% of its pre-war rate. An Energy Ministry official said the pipeline was targeted in the Medina region, causing a limited fire that emergency crews put out with no casualties and no disruption to operations. The line carries Saudi crude to the Red Sea port of Yanbu, which handled the bulk of the kingdom’s export growth in October.…Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei OilPrice.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie unter Druck: CEO Huang hatte Affäre mit möglicher chinesischer Spionin
Bitcoin & Elon Musk: Was seine Energie-These für Anleger bedeutet
Rheinmetall erhält Millionenauftrag für Luftverteidigung aus Belgien - Aktie steigt
Aktien New York Schluss: Nasdaq-Erholung scheitert vor Apple und Wahlen
Rückschlag für die SpaceX-Aktie: Kurs rutscht zeitweise unter den Ausgabepreis – Binance-Chef bleibt bullish
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
SMI schliesst höher -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Grün
Siemens Energy-Aktie springt an: RBC Capital Markets vergibt Outperform
Weltbank-Prognose für 2026: Warum Energie und Edelmetalle deutlich teurer werden

Top-Rankings

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 45: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 45: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.